SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 78.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,044 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth $118,425,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 523,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,949,000 after buying an additional 53,126 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,025,000 after buying an additional 205,983 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,489,000 after purchasing an additional 212,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 361,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,418,000 after purchasing an additional 199,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

OLED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Universal Display from $216.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Cowen upgraded Universal Display from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Universal Display from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.06.

In other news, Director Cynthia Jane Comparin acquired 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $154.25 per share, with a total value of $99,491.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Display stock opened at $150.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 49.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.61. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $105.11 and a one year high of $230.32.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.94 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 33.74%. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

