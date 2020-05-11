SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 81.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,594 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.11% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 7,600 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $106,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 16,180 shares of company stock valued at $201,039 and have sold 51,453 shares valued at $790,543. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KTOS stock opened at $17.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.83. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.80 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.30.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $168.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.78.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

