SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 2,624 Shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,624 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,294,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,796,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $498,266,000 after purchasing an additional 741,025 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,101,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 678,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,916,000 after purchasing an additional 338,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 1,869.0% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 325,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,863,000 after purchasing an additional 308,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.21, for a total value of $646,476.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teri A. Little sold 3,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.28, for a total value of $602,020.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $889,288.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,049 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,251. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on KLA from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on KLA from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.94.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $171.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.25. KLA Corporation has a 52-week low of $101.34 and a 52-week high of $184.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that KLA Corporation will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.19%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

