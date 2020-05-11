SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 42.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,359 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.10% of Belden worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Belden by 195.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 27,308 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Belden during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Belden by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Belden by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after acquiring an additional 16,084 shares during the period. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Belden by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 218,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BDC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Benchmark started coverage on Belden in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Belden from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Belden from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.81.

BDC stock opened at $34.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Belden Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.54 and a 12-month high of $61.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.37 and its 200 day moving average is $46.78.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $463.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.50 million. Belden had a positive return on equity of 18.10% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. Belden’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

