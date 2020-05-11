Shayne & CO. LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Shayne & CO. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 11.9% of Shayne & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Shayne & CO. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $14,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $147.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,240,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,744,806. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $172.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.61.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

