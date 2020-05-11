Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Insider Sells $499,944.50 in Stock

Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) insider Aaron M. Erter sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.70, for a total transaction of $499,944.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $10.38 on Monday, reaching $560.06. 482,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,350. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1-year low of $325.43 and a 1-year high of $599.95. The company has a market cap of $49.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $478.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $547.39.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $583.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $635.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $574.39.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

