ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ:PIXY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ:PIXY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, an increase of 48.8% from the April 15th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 321,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of PIXY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.31. The company had a trading volume of 193,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,049. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.82. ShiftPixy has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ShiftPixy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ShiftPixy stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ:PIXY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 1.14% of ShiftPixy as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

ShiftPixy Company Profile

ShiftPixy, Inc provides employment services for businesses; and workers in shift or other part-time/temporary positions in the United States. The company also operates as a payroll processor, human resources consultant, and administrator of workers' compensation coverages and claims. It primarily serves restaurant, hospitality, and maintenance service industries.

