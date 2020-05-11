ShipChain Reaches Market Cap of $11.35 Million (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. In the last seven days, ShipChain has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. One ShipChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0237 or 0.00000272 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. ShipChain has a total market cap of $11.35 million and approximately $15,262.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ShipChain alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011504 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.55 or 0.02151918 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00090088 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00171607 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00041093 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000159 BTC.

About ShipChain

ShipChain launched on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 tokens. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain. ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io.

Buying and Selling ShipChain

ShipChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShipChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ShipChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShipChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.