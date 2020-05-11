Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a decrease of 49.3% from the April 15th total of 68,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHBI traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.48. The company had a trading volume of 33,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,842. The stock has a market cap of $118.69 million, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shore Bancshares has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $17.90.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.20 million. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 8.08%. Research analysts forecast that Shore Bancshares will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in Shore Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $18,667,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after buying an additional 142,397 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 211,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 57,372 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Shore Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $883,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Shore Bancshares by 6,765.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 48,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SHBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shore Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

