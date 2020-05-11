Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO)

Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Flowtech Fluidpower in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

Flowtech Fluidpower stock opened at GBX 74.40 ($0.98) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17. Flowtech Fluidpower has a fifty-two week low of GBX 44 ($0.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 150 ($1.97). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 65.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 98.70.

In other Flowtech Fluidpower news, insider Russell Cash bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £3,090 ($4,064.72).

Flowtech Fluidpower plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes hydraulic and pneumatic fluid power products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Benelux, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flowtechnology, Power Motion Control, and Process. It offers hydraulic rubber and thermoplastic hose assembly kits, hydraulic cylinders and semi-rotary actuators, bespoke hydraulic power units and packs, purification and filtration systems, manipulated pipes and individual machined components, specialist valves and actuation equipment, safety pipework, transfer pumps, breather valves and instrumentals, and mobile systems, as well as various industrial, pneumatic, and hydraulic components.

