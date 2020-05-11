Short Interest in Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Grows By 66.9%

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,490,000 shares, a growth of 66.9% from the April 15th total of 2,690,000 shares. Currently, 41.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

In related news, Director Russell Manock sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $2,023,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,997,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Montgomery sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $178,670.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,670.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,667 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,670 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APT. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Alpha Pro Tech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech in the 1st quarter worth $601,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:APT traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,546,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,477,486. Alpha Pro Tech has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $41.59.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.92 million during the quarter.

Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a line of disposable protective apparel, building supply products, and infection control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Building Supply, Disposable Protective Apparel, and Infection Control.

