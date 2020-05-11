Short Interest in American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) Decreases By 33.0%

American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 589,000 shares, a decrease of 33.0% from the April 15th total of 878,900 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 424,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

AAT traded down $1.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.06. The company had a trading volume of 324,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,979. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.01. American Assets Trust has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $49.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.58 and a 200-day moving average of $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $96.74 million for the quarter. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 12.35%. Research analysts forecast that American Assets Trust will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAT. TheStreet cut shares of American Assets Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 25,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.64 per share, for a total transaction of $894,314.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 8,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.97 per share, with a total value of $340,583.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 65,410 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,135 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 262,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 2,060.1% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

