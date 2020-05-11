Short Interest in Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO) Drops By 49.7%

Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 462,100 shares, a drop of 49.7% from the April 15th total of 919,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 920,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages recently commented on ARCO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,174,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in Arcos Dorados during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,050,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Arcos Dorados during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,058,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 97,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 7,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARCO traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.69. The company had a trading volume of 697,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,969. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market cap of $775.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.41. Arcos Dorados has a fifty-two week low of $2.96 and a fifty-two week high of $8.41.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $754.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arcos Dorados will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the United States Virgin Islands of St.

