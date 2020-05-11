Short Interest in Astrotech Corp (NASDAQ:ASTC) Drops By 80.7%

Astrotech Corp (NASDAQ:ASTC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 164,300 shares, a decline of 80.7% from the April 15th total of 852,800 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Astrotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

ASTC traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $3.13. The company had a trading volume of 308,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,524. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.99. Astrotech has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of -0.63.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter.

Astrotech Company Profile

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Astro Scientific and Astral Images Corporation. The Astro Scientific segment manufactures chemical detection and analysis instrumentation that detects and identifies trace amounts of explosives and narcotics.

