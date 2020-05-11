Short Interest in Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:AVDL) Rises By 47.7%

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:AVDL) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500,000 shares, an increase of 47.7% from the April 15th total of 4,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 730,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.9 days. Currently, 18.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

AVDL stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.36. The company had a trading volume of 952,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,759. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $13.49. The company has a market capitalization of $350.53 million, a P/E ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.25.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $11.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVDL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Avadel Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,767,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $920,000. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 70,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 30,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $437,000. 49.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

See Also: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.