Short Interest in Axcella Health Inc (NASDAQ:AXLA) Declines By 43.8%

Axcella Health Inc (NASDAQ:AXLA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 87,900 shares, a decline of 43.8% from the April 15th total of 156,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXLA traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $7.70. 143,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,773. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average of $4.16. Axcella Health has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $15.25. The company has a market capitalization of $169.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60. The company has a current ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 11.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axcella Health will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axcella Health news, Director David R. Epstein purchased 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $46,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,257.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Axcella Health by 440.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6,359 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axcella Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axcella Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axcella Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Axcella Health by 1,168.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 17,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AXLA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcella Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

