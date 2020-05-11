Short Interest in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Rises By 49.1%

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,230,000 shares, a growth of 49.1% from the April 15th total of 6,860,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,313,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,496. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $58.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.74. The stock has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.49. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.6772 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 47.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at about $776,885,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,930,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,329,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,526 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 206.2% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,024,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,609,000. 47.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BNS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cfra decreased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.55.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

