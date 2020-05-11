Short Interest in Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) Grows By 68.9%

Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 363,900 shares, a growth of 68.9% from the April 15th total of 215,500 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 267,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

NYSE BBDC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.75. 130,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,085. Barings BDC has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $10.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.29.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Barings BDC had a negative net margin of 115.14% and a positive return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $18.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.01 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barings BDC will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.48%. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is currently 104.92%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BBDC. National Securities raised shares of Barings BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $11.00 to $7.25 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Compass Point raised shares of Barings BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Barings BDC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.44.

In other Barings BDC news, CEO Eric J. Lloyd acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $115,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas M. Finke acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $101,700.00. Insiders bought 37,625 shares of company stock valued at $288,018 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBDC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 380.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

