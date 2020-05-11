Short Interest in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Rises By 51.8%

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,150,000 shares, a growth of 51.8% from the April 15th total of 4,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.02. 1,666,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,768,585. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.09 and its 200-day moving average is $77.50. Best Buy has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $91.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 916 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $47,403.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,730.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hubert Joly sold 21,966 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $1,195,389.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 497,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,057,406.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,602 shares of company stock worth $3,536,169 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBY. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 3,234.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,132,941 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $362,872,000 after buying an additional 4,009,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,638,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,080,001 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $270,425,000 after buying an additional 1,168,359 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 66.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,019,859 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $115,133,000 after buying an additional 807,879 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,601,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,060,278,000 after buying an additional 783,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BBY. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $88.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.65.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

