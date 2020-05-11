Short Interest in BP plc (NYSE:BP) Declines By 48.1%

BP plc (NYSE:BP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,040,000 shares, a decline of 48.1% from the April 15th total of 17,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP in the fourth quarter worth $1,770,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BP by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 41,063 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 11,792 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in BP during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in BP by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 451,179 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,028,000 after buying an additional 6,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in BP during the fourth quarter worth about $520,000. 10.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BP alerts:

Shares of BP traded down $0.53 on Monday, reaching $23.50. 6,956,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,647,317. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.92. BP has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $43.00.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $59.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.89 billion. BP had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BP will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.75%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BP. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of BP from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of BP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.