Short Interest in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) Expands By 82.9%

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,550,000 shares, an increase of 82.9% from the April 15th total of 6,860,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $40.00 to $45.33 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.50 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc Bank USA grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 7,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 147.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 36,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. 40.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAM traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,808,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,710. Brookfield Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $21.57 and a fifty-two week high of $45.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.85. The company has a market cap of $51.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.18.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.32. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

