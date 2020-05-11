Short Interest in ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) Expands By 49.1%

ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 192,200 shares, an increase of 49.1% from the April 15th total of 128,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ChannelAdvisor stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.90. The company had a trading volume of 540,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,690. The company has a market capitalization of $338.97 million, a P/E ratio of 47.78 and a beta of 0.77. ChannelAdvisor has a 12-month low of $4.39 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.48 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ECOM. Zacks Investment Research raised ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on ChannelAdvisor from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on ChannelAdvisor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

In related news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $600,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 482,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,874.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECOM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 289.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,924 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

