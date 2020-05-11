Short Interest in Colony Bankcorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBAN) Declines By 31.2%

Colony Bankcorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBAN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a drop of 31.2% from the April 15th total of 27,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CBAN. ValuEngine cut Colony Bankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet cut Colony Bankcorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

In related news, insider Kimberly C. Dockery acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.65 per share, with a total value of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $37,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO T Heath Fountain acquired 2,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.44 per share, with a total value of $31,471.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 23,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,747.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 14,139 shares of company stock valued at $167,458. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 130,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 700.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 60.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBAN traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,980. Colony Bankcorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $17.54. The company has a market capitalization of $107.53 million, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

