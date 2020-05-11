Short Interest in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B) Rises By 50.0%

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

STZ.B remained flat at $$162.44 during midday trading on Monday. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -902.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $107.51 and a 52-week high of $211.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

