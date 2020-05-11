Short Interest in CVR Partners LP (NYSE:UAN) Decreases By 60.0%

CVR Partners LP (NYSE:UAN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the April 15th total of 59,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of UAN stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $0.95. The stock had a trading volume of 205,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,094. CVR Partners has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $4.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.27. The stock has a market cap of $112.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.73.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. CVR Partners had a negative return on equity of 10.92% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $75.08 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Pytosh purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $62,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,279.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAN. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in CVR Partners by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in CVR Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in CVR Partners during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in CVR Partners by 323.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 163,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in CVR Partners by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,025,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,778,000 after acquiring an additional 189,696 shares during the period. 37.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CVR Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

About CVR Partners

CVR Partners, LP produces, distributes, and markets nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors. CVR GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company.

