Short Interest in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Declines By 37.3%

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 183,700 shares, a decline of 37.3% from the April 15th total of 293,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,115 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 1,609.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,641 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 536.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WIRE traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.59. 15,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,917. The company has a market cap of $959.79 million, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.63. Encore Wire has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $62.08.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $302.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.48 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 8.23%. Encore Wire’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that Encore Wire will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Sidoti reduced their price objective on shares of Encore Wire from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

