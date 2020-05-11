Short Interest in Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) Grows By 113.9%

Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,910,000 shares, an increase of 113.9% from the April 15th total of 3,230,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,142,000 after purchasing an additional 255,096 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 246,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $873,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $1,228,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 263,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 17,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,964,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,566. Extreme Networks has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.61. The stock has a market cap of $399.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.69.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXTR. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Extreme Networks from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Extreme Networks in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Extreme Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extreme Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

