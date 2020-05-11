Short Interest in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Declines By 51.8%

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 125,400 shares, a decline of 51.8% from the April 15th total of 260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 197,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GLP. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Global Partners from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Global Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Global Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Global Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Global Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

In other Global Partners news, Director Robert J. Mccool bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.91 per share, for a total transaction of $29,730.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,500 shares of company stock worth $71,712. 41.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Partners by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,917 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Global Partners by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,034 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 8.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,824 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 28.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,076 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 37.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GLP traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.11. The company had a trading volume of 208,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,051. Global Partners has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $21.62. The stock has a market cap of $350.78 million, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.86.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.20). Global Partners had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Partners will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

