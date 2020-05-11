Short Interest in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) Declines By 33.3%

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the April 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Guaranty Federal Bancshares news, Director John F. Griesemer acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.89 per share, with a total value of $131,395.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John F. Griesemer acquired 5,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $82,164.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 11,425 shares of company stock worth $227,621. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GFED. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 105,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 11.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th.

Shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,433. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.77. The stock has a market cap of $68.00 million, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $26.93.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 11.19%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.44%.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

