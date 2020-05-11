Short Interest in Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) Expands By 114.5%

Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,100 shares, an increase of 114.5% from the April 15th total of 50,400 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 378,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ HAPP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.84. The stock had a trading volume of 328,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,320. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.00. Happiness Biotech Group has a twelve month low of $2.44 and a twelve month high of $6.10.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Happiness Biotech Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Happiness Biotech Group

Happiness Biotech Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplements products made of Lucidum spore powder and others in the People's Republic of China. It also offers edible fungi. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

