Short Interest in Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Expands By 130.6%

Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 169,500 shares, a growth of 130.6% from the April 15th total of 73,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 313,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hoegh LNG Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMLP. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Hoegh LNG Partners by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 888,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,881,000 after acquiring an additional 131,800 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC lifted its stake in Hoegh LNG Partners by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 139,979 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 71,283 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 38.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,481 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 15,840 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,488 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HMLP traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.62. 141,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,007. Hoegh LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $19.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.30 million, a PE ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.88.

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.36 million. Hoegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 36.26%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hoegh LNG Partners will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Hoegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.21%.

Hoegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

