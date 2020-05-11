Short Interest in IF Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:IROQ) Decreases By 66.7%

IF Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:IROQ) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the April 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine cut IF Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th.

Shares of IROQ stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $16.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056. The firm has a market cap of $53.66 million, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. IF Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $24.05.

IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. IF Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $5.76 million during the quarter.

IF Bancorp Company Profile

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial solutions to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

