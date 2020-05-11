Short Interest in InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) Increases By 300.0%

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock. Papp L Roy & Associates purchased a new position in InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Papp L Roy & Associates owned approximately 0.36% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of IHT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,794. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $1.98.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE MKT symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels division and provides soft brand and technology services under the IBC division.

