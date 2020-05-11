Short Interest in Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NVIV) Increases By 224.4%

Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NVIV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a growth of 224.4% from the April 15th total of 7,800 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 508,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Invivo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

NVIV stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $1.41. 286,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,285. Invivo Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $41.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invivo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Invivo Therapeutics by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 736,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 255,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invivo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000.

Invivo Therapeutics Company Profile

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

