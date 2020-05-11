Short Interest in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Grows By 71.9%

K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a growth of 71.9% from the April 15th total of 750,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 708,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LRN. ValuEngine cut shares of K12 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Sidoti cut their price target on shares of K12 from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of K12 from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of K12 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of K12 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, K12 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

In other news, insider Kevin Chavous sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $181,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,490 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,768.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of K12 by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,859,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,842,000 after buying an additional 98,245 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of K12 during the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of K12 by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 503,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,247,000 after buying an additional 97,249 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of K12 by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 654,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,315,000 after buying an additional 23,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of K12 by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 218,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after buying an additional 104,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LRN traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.55. The company had a trading volume of 437,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,954. The company has a market capitalization of $943.59 million, a PE ratio of 41.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.95. K12 has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $32.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. K12 had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $257.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that K12 will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

