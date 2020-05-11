Short Interest in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN.B) Decreases By 72.6%

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN.B) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 105,600 shares, a drop of 72.6% from the April 15th total of 385,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lennar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of NYSE LEN.B traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.88. 67,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,667. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $18.87 and a fifty-two week high of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.92.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The construction company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter. Lennar had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 20th.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

