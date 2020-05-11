Short Interest in Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:MOXC) Expands By 122.9%

Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:MOXC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, a growth of 122.9% from the April 15th total of 21,400 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 83,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of MOXC stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,345. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 million, a PE ratio of 39.52 and a beta of 1.70. Lianluo Smart has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $3.49.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lianluo Smart from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

Lianluo Smart Company Profile

Moxian, Inc operates a social network platform that integrates social media and business into a single platform in China. The company's products and services focuses on creating interaction between users and merchant clients by allowing merchant clients to study consumer behavior. It provides Moxian+ Business App for merchant clients, which allows merchants to manage their presence within the platform, as well as plan a campaign, offer discounts, manage payments, and receive analytics.

