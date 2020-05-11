Short Interest in LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Increases By 48.4%

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 123,900 shares, an increase of 48.4% from the April 15th total of 83,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 490,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPTH. First Interstate Bank lifted its position in LightPath Technologies by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 210,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in LightPath Technologies by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 98,680 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $564,000. 15.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPTH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. B. Riley increased their price objective on LightPath Technologies from $2.10 to $3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of LPTH traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 659,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,619. LightPath Technologies has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.64 million, a PE ratio of -40.33 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.01.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $8.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 million.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical materials used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in various industries, including defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

