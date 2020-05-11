Short Interest in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Increases By 44.7%

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 286,500 shares, an increase of 44.7% from the April 15th total of 198,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 289,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of LUNA stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.04. The company had a trading volume of 585,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,775. Luna Innovations has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $9.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.15. The company has a market cap of $238.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.22 and a beta of 1.18.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Luna Innovations had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $17.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Luna Innovations will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LUNA. THB Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,798,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,789,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,365,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 135,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $847,000. Institutional investors own 35.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LUNA. ValuEngine upgraded Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Northland Securities downgraded Luna Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Luna Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. B. Riley upped their target price on Luna Innovations from $6.80 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Luna Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Luna Innovations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing products, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software.

