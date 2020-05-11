Short Interest in Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC) Rises By 53.9%

Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 220,600 shares, an increase of 53.9% from the April 15th total of 143,300 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 121,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

LBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Luther Burbank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Luther Burbank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Luther Burbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub raised Luther Burbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Luther Burbank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Luther Burbank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.

Get Luther Burbank alerts:

LBC traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $9.30. 166,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,437. Luther Burbank has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The company has a market cap of $532.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.67.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $32.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 million. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 16.44%. Equities analysts expect that Luther Burbank will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Luther Burbank by 212.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 22.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Luther Burbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luther Burbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.