Short Interest in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) Drops By 43.7%

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a drop of 43.7% from the April 15th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group stock. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. bought a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 256,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000. Mereo BioPharma Group makes up about 0.7% of Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Mereo BioPharma Group stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.25. The stock had a trading volume of 45,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,519. Mereo BioPharma Group has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $5.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.86.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of rare and specialty diseases. Its product candidates include BPS-804, a novel antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of osteogenesis imperfecta; MPH-966, an oral small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BGS-649, an oral aromatase inhibitor for the treatment of hypogonadotropic hypogonadism; and BCT-197, an oral p38 MAP kinase inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat acute exacerbations of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

