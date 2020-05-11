Short Interest in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Expands By 58.0%

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,900,000 shares, a growth of 58.0% from the April 15th total of 17,660,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 22,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Gregory M. Spierkel purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith A. Meister purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.80 per share, with a total value of $5,900,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,338.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 834,832 shares of company stock valued at $10,178,535 in the last quarter. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,084,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,478,000 after purchasing an additional 114,176 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,304,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,007,000 after purchasing an additional 653,416 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,870,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,850,000 after purchasing an additional 718,276 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,793,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at about $160,950,000. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Shares of NYSE:MGM traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.65. The company had a trading volume of 21,222,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,151,160. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.22. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $34.63.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 23.59%. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.92%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

