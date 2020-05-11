Short Interest in NantHealth Inc (NASDAQ:NH) Increases By 51.3%

NantHealth Inc (NASDAQ:NH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 278,200 shares, an increase of 51.3% from the April 15th total of 183,900 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 677,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of NantHealth in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NantHealth in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NantHealth by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 88,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 37,812 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of NantHealth by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 513,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 112,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NantHealth by 616.1% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 401,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 345,000 shares in the last quarter. 2.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NH. BidaskClub upgraded NantHealth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded NantHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NH traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $2.66. 472,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,719. The stock has a market cap of $294.25 million, a PE ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.46. NantHealth has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $3.25.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $18.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that NantHealth will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in converging science and technology through an integrated clinical platform to provide health information at the point of care. It develops NantHealth solutions, including molecular profiling solutions, software, and hardware systems infrastructure, which integrates patient data management, bioinformatics, and molecular medicine to enable value-based care and evidence-based clinical practice.

