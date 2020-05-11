Short Interest in Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) Increases By 95.8%

Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,900 shares, an increase of 95.8% from the April 15th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 964,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Neurometrix stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 828,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,399. Neurometrix has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30. The company has a market cap of $4.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.67.

Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical device company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. Neurometrix had a negative net margin of 77.88% and a negative return on equity of 138.44%. The business had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Neurometrix will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neurometrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Neurometrix stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.93% of Neurometrix as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

About Neurometrix

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.

