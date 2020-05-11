Short Interest in New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) Increases By 151.2%

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a growth of 151.2% from the April 15th total of 843,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 733,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.40.

In related news, Director Robert F. Savage, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 98,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,222.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David H. Milner acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.83 per share, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 105,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,352.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 199,500 shares of company stock worth $1,142,600 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in New Senior Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in New Senior Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Senior Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New Senior Investment Group stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.76. 734,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.16. New Senior Investment Group has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $8.35. The company has a market cap of $240.35 million, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.72.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $86.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.25 million. New Senior Investment Group had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 0.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New Senior Investment Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.42%. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.61%.

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

