Short Interest in Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT) Drops By 47.5%

Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 440,000 shares, a drop of 47.5% from the April 15th total of 838,700 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

OPRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Oportun Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $24.50 in a report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oportun Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.64.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPRT. Glynn Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oportun Financial in the first quarter worth about $12,517,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,377,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,385,000 after acquiring an additional 451,784 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $2,023,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $1,699,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 117.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 68,164 shares during the last quarter. 49.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OPRT stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.05. 246,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,808. Oportun Financial has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $25.84. The stock has a market cap of $191.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.92.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $165.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oportun Financial will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun is a high-growth, mission-driven CDFI and provider of inclusive, affordable financial services powered by a deep, data-driven understanding of its customers and advanced proprietary technology. By lending money to hardworking, low-to-moderate-income individuals, Oportun helps them move forward in their lives, demonstrate their creditworthiness, and establish the credit history they need to access new opportunities.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.