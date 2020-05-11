Short Interest in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Rises By 61.7%

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,220,000 shares, an increase of 61.7% from the April 15th total of 6,940,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $0.80 on Monday, reaching $66.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,235,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,583,392. The company has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.96. Paychex has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $90.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.05.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Paychex will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

In related news, Director Tom Bonadio acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,362.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.