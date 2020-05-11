Short Interest in PB Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBBI) Grows By 74.5%

PB Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBBI) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a growth of 74.5% from the April 15th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PB Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of PB Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PB Bancorp by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 11,662 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PB Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of PB Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $606,000. 36.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBBI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.25. The stock had a trading volume of 9,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,160. The company has a market capitalization of $113.57 million, a P/E ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.95. PB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25.

PB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter. PB Bancorp had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 4.33%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PB Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About PB Bancorp

PB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Putnam Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small business customers primarily in Connecticut. It offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

