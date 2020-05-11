Short Interest in Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO) Grows By 114.0%

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 114.0% from the April 15th total of 4,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 290,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 13,714 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 585.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 285,213 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 792,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 87,021 shares during the period.

Get Phio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHIO traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.63. 698,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,906. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $28.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.33.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($4.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.40) by ($0.29). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phio Pharmaceuticals will post -14.29 EPS for the current year.

About Phio Pharmaceuticals

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing immuno-oncology therapeutics to treat cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RXI-109, an sd-rxRNA that reduces the expression of connective tissue growth factor, a critical regulator of several biological pathways involved in fibrosis, including scar formation in the skin and eye.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.