Short Interest in Rave Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:RAVE) Decreases By 71.3%

Rave Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:RAVE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a decrease of 71.3% from the April 15th total of 97,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 223,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Rave Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rave Restaurant Group stock. Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:RAVE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 212,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000. Watchman Group Inc. owned 1.40% of Rave Restaurant Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 5.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RAVE stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,882. The company has a market cap of $13.77 million, a PE ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1.49. Rave Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $3.60.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.83 million during the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 17.07% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark. It operates in Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants segments. The company's buffet restaurants are located in free standing buildings or strip centers in retail developments that offer dine-in, carryout, and catering services, as well as delivery services.

